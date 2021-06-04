Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

MNR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.17. 21,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,828. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

