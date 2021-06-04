Moonshot Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonshot has a total market cap of $3,743.33 and $216,641.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00300797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00239890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.70 or 0.01188886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,505.79 or 0.99820380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

