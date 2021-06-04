More Coin Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $141,235.62 and $762.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.01007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.57 or 0.10067601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052432 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

