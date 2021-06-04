Morgan Stanley Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $123.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

PVH opened at $110.59 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PVH by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

