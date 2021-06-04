Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 208,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,428. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $93.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

