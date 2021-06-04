Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 2,436 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.86. 60,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.