Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 307,813 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,813 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 920,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 373,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 122,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.45. 13,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

