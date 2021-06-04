Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,741 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $409.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.37. The company has a market cap of $386.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

