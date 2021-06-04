Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $72,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.50.

Anthem stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.77. 5,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

