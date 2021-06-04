Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 148,570 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,570 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $39,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.03. 4,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,571. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

