Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 17,111 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 2.58% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $92,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 18,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,244. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.