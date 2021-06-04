Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 320,574 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.50% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $49,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,092. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

