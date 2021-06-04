Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 350,625 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,625 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $98.00. 65,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

