Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 48,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,435. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.