Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $165.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,043. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

