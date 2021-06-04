Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $113.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $113,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $234.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.