Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $120.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $120,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $67.81. 25,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,308. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

