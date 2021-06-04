Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $126.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $126,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,054 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

