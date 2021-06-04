Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $144.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $144,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.99. 35,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

