Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $196.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $196,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.33. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

