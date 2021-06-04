Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $197.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $197,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $52.97. 111,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373,582. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $52.93.

