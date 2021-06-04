Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $33.93 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $33,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 146,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,806,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $75.49. 94,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.34.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,070 shares of company stock worth $97,096,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

