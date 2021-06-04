Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $36.47 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

