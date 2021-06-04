Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $44.29 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 2.91% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $44,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 13,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,689. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

