Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $50.92 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,246 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.12% of eBay worth $50,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 229,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

