Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $41,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,772. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.35.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

