Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,616 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $57,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,539. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $179.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.