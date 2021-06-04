Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,171 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.