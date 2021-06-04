Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.24. 77,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,472. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.