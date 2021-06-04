Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 10,750 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 1.53% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $65,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,277. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.