Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 35,513 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,513 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.25% of Lyft worth $50,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.09. 28,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,908,173 shares of company stock valued at $257,159,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

