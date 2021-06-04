Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 46,081 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,081 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $38,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,824. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

