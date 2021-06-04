Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 97,408 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $72,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,288. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

