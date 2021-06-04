Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $98,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $54.89. 147,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,363,799. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

