Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 67.79 ($0.89). 132,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 319,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.30 ($0.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.84 million and a P/E ratio of 338.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In related news, insider Gary Marshall acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

