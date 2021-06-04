mStable USD Trading Up 4.8% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.17 million and $6,719.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.78 or 0.99889392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

