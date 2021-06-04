M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Reduced by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,981 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of M&T Bank worth $74,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

