Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after buying an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 388,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MLI opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

