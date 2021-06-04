MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $359.56 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.24 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

