MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 174,582 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,582 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $285,054,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.