MultiCoinCasino (MCC) Achieves Market Cap of $48,314.72

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, MultiCoinCasino has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. MultiCoinCasino has a total market capitalization of $48,314.72 and approximately $42.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiCoinCasino coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00300797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00239890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.70 or 0.01188886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,505.79 or 0.99820380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MultiCoinCasino

MultiCoinCasino’s genesis date was March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. The official message board for MultiCoinCasino is www.publish0x.com/mcc . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

