MultiVAC One Day Trading Volume Tops $566,715.00 (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $566,715.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

