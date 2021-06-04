Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post $465.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.10 million and the highest is $482.31 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

