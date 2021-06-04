National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

CPX opened at C$38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.42. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$26.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

