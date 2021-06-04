Neo (NEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $665.95 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Neo has a market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $665.95 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.24 or 0.00154875 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068512 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00293435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004410 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024511 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

