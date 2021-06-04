Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,593,519 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

