Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70.49 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $487.66 million and approximately $70.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,768.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.98 or 0.07275156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $670.66 or 0.01823992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00484395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00176732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.63 or 0.00771377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00470950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00424370 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,355,060,167 coins and its circulating supply is 26,560,289,850 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.