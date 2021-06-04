Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.72

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.72 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 266116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $361.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,949,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $43,758,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

