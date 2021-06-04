Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.72

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.72 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 266116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $361.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,949,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $43,758,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
