Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $8.49 million and $252,731.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,758.42 or 0.99940385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00082054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001033 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008431 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

