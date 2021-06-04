Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

